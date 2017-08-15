Imagine that in your favorite location or at a party, always runs the latest music and you can decide in which order the songs are played. Quite simply with your smartphone. This is the idea of mubo.
How it works?
The mubo system consists of two apps, the Musicbox and the Voter. The Musicbox allows you to provide a Playlist. Guests can connect to the Musicbox and vote for their favorite songs using the Voter app. Each guest has a fixed number of votes.
1. Fill Musicbox
Add songs to your Musicbox. You can choose from your own music or simply use songs from Apple Music or Spotify.
2. Start Musicbox
Start your Musicbox. From now on, your guests can connect to your Musicbox.
3. Guests connect
Your guests simply connect to your Musicbox by using the Voter.
4. Guests vote for their favorite songs
Each guest can view the available songs and submit votes for his favorite songs.
5. Toplist
The song with the most votes is always at the top of the playlist.
6. Cooldown
The cooldown will reset all votes after a fixed time. So the voting remains exciting and all guests can vote again.
Where can I use mubo?
Basically you can use mubo wherever music is heard. We’ll give you some simple examples.
Bar / Pub
Birthday Party
Wedding
New Year Party
Gym
Company Party
What do I need to use mubo?
You only have to install the Musicbox on a device with an existing Internet connection. Then as many Voters as you want can connect with your Musicbox and vote. Our apps are available for iOS and Android.
Musicbox
You are running a location where music is heard, planning a party or wedding celebration? Then the Musicbox is just the right app for you.
The Musicbox allows you to create a playlist as easy as possible and make it accessible to your guests.
Voter
You are visiting a location or a party where the Musicbox app is used? Then the Voter is just the right app for you.
The Voter allows you to connect to a Musicbox and to vote for your favorite songs. Of course you can always see the current status of the Playlist of a Musicbox.